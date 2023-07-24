Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Remembering HELEN SILK. A beautiful lady. Thanks for the many years of memories and good times. Our deepest sympathy to the Silk family. Love, Mickie and Jerry Kriskovich and Family

Butte Central class of "56" will light our Lady tonight in memory of our dear classmate GERI DAVIS. She will be in our hearts forever

In memory of MARK BERG, Husband, Dad, on his 1st Anniversary. We love and miss you every day. With lots of love, Mary, Jen, Matt and Jesica

Monday, July 24, 2023

In loving memory of my two beautiful German Fraus, CHARLOTTE (7-24-15) AND OMI (7-24-O5). Until we meet again. Love, Dan

Sunday, July 23, 2023

In Loving Memory of our Mom, Grandma & Great Grandma MARG OREN on her Birthday. We love and miss you. Jackie and Family

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adorned, glorified, and loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us. ST. JUDE, worker of miracles and helper of the hopeless, pray for us 9 times and days