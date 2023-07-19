Thursday, July 20, 2023

Tours available Monday through Sunday, 10am and 2pm. Shop hours 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

Butte Central class of "56" will light our Lady tonight in memory of our dear classmate GERI DAVIS. She will be in our hearts forever.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Happy Heavenly Birthday CARYL SULLIVAN. We love and miss you very much mom. Love, Kate, Ted, Paul, Tom, Wilbur and Coll.

Tonight's lighting is dedicated to the memory of JIM LAVIN, of Gilbert, Arizona. Jim was a great man, friend, and educator. He was truly on one of the good guys. Love, Sheila and Dave Uggetti

DANETTE, today we celebrate you on the 23rd Anniversary of your passing. You are always in our thoughts and our hearts. We see you in your children and grandchildren, who I know you watch over closely. Love, Your Family