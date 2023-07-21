Saturday, July 22, 2023

In loving memory of CONOR BOYLE on this most special day. We miss you so much, we'll love you forever. Mom & Callie

JEFF WRIGHT, I miss you, my friend. Mary Lou

My dearest JOE, I was never so blessed as the day I met you. You made me so happy when you chose me to share with you the precious years we had. Happy Anniversary Babes, Love & miss you today and always. Paula

Friday, July 21, 2023

In memory of ESTER FRANCONE on her Birthday. As we approach your 10-year Anniversary. We miss you each and every day, Love you forever, Lois, Pete, Jenean, Jeremy, JJ, matt, Will, Wyatt, Robin and Julia

The lighting tonight is dedicated to our cousin GENE BINDREIFF, a Butte native. He was a star wrestler and football player at Butte High and later Boise State and an outstanding wrestling coach. He was an all-around good guy who will be missed. Love, Dave and Sheila Uggetti

ANN MATULE 19 years have flown by like the eagle in the sky. Remembering you mom and your ways in our hearts and minds each passing day. Love, All your kids and families