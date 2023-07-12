Thursday, July 13, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023

In loving memory of JIM YOUNKIN on his Birthday. From the Lazzari Family

Remembering GRAMMA KAY O'CONNOR on her 103rd Birthday. You have family and friends with you today. You are always in our thoughts. Happy Birthday! Dan, Sharon and our Families

In loving memory of our dad and grandpa JOHN ZAHN on his 61st Anniversary in Heaven. Love your Family

SHIRLEY JEAN EVENS, Mom, Grama. We will miss you with all our hearts. All our love, Don and Vonnie, Chad, Luke and Family, Heidi and Family

Remembering a special lady, LORI MALONEY, you will be missed. Prayers to her family and friends. Love, The McGree's , Brophy's and Rediskes