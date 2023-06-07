Thursday, June 8, 2023

Monday - Friday

In memory of OTTO BINDER (6/8/1971). Love and prayers, Michele

In loving memory of our beloved sister and Aunt LINDA. We miss you each and every day. Love, Your Family

Happy Birthday PEGGY SKAKLES AND JACK GRINOLDS. God gives us gifts in the people we know and love. These are two of the most precious gifts anyone could ever ask for. We love & miss you two so very much. Love Your Families

In loving memory of LINA PERNA. We all thank you for the love you gave us. Always and Forever SMF

NANCY SVALDI – Remembering you today and every day on your 10-year Anniversary. Miss you mom! Love, The Family

In memory of KEEGAN SHEA on his Birthday in Heaven. We miss you more with each passing day Keegs. The memories will always be cherished deep in our hearts. You are forever remembered and forever loved bud! Your Family