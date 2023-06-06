Wednesday, June 7, 2023

In loving memory of my Grandpa MARTIN "PAPA TINIE" STEFANICH on his 23rd Anniversary. Love and miss you. Dana

Happy Heavenly Birthday JOE. On the day you were born earth received and amazing gift. On the day you died Heaven received a Special Angel. Please continue to watch over us. We love and miss you so much! Paula and Family

In loving memory of JAMES LEE on his 12th Anniversary. Missed daily and loved always by Nita, Debbie, Russ, Jim, Kevin, Chuck, Rhonda, Cheryl, David, grandkid and great-grandkids