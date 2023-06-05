Tuesday, June 6, 2023

MOM, remembering you on your Birthday. From your kids and grandkids

In memory of JEAN O'BRIEN on her Birthday. Our mother's love has always been a driving force in our family. And still is! Miss you mom! Love, Leah & Tony, Peggy

In loving remembrance of our very special parent and grandparents JUNE & JULIUS VANINA. Forever in our hearts. Max, Susie, Neil, Amy and Casey

In loving memory of our sister DONNA and nephew JIMMY JOE. We think of you often and hold you in our hearts. Love always, Your sibs and aunts and uncles

In loving memory of JOANIE CASSIDY, with sympathy to Pete and family