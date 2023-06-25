Our Lady 6.26.23

Monday, June 26, 2023

Tours available Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Shop hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

♥

In love and memory to CATHY COLLINS, on the Anniversary of her passing. From Clint, Cassie, Woody, Bobby, Faye, Peggy, Teri and Tina

♥

Happy Birthday mom “TOOTS” 100 years young today in Heaven. We miss you more than you will ever know! Love always, Family and Friends. PS WOW-that’s a big number... not really mom.

♥

In loving memory of KEEGAN SHEA on his 8th Anniversary. It is so hard to believe it has been that long since we have seen your infectious smile or heard your contagious laugh Bud. We will always hold on to the memories that are cherished deep in our hearts. You are forever missed, forever remembered and forever loved KEEGS! Your family