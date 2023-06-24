Sunday, June 25, 2023

Tours available Monday through Sunday, 10am and 2pm. Shop hours 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

©

In loving memory of our father HERBERT G. LANE. From Mary Lou Lane and John Lane

©

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us, ST. JUDE, worker of miracles and helper of the hopeless, pray for us, 9 times and days