In honor of GREG SKAKLES. It’s a fact that some people are born with a God given special gift. But it’s how you use it that makes a difference. Greg, you used it as God would have wanted it used and we all benefited from your greatness. Thanks for everything, but most of all, thank you God and Mary for Greg. We love and miss you very much. Love your Family “Slainte and go Irish”
In loving memory of our brother and uncle NICK WILLIAMS on his 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. We love you and miss you. Nancy, Con, Tina, Jody and Amy Sullivan
In loving memory of JILL POWERS. I miss you very much my dear friend. Love, Robin
In loving memory of NICK WILLIAMS on his 2nd Anniversary in Heaven. Although life doesn’t last forever, our memories and love will. Gone from our sight but never from our hearts! With love Jeananne, Chris, Danette and Families