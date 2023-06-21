Thursday, June 22, 2023

Tours available Monday through Sunday, 10am and 2pm. Shop hours 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

©

RONNIE G. McCOY 3/17/48–6/22/20. In loving memory

©

In memory of our beloved CLARA GLIDEWELL, beautiful and brave, comfort and peace to all who love her.

©

In loving memory of ROWENA SHEA on her 30th Anniversary. God has you in his keeping, but we have you forever in our hearts. Peace and Love. Your Family