Sunday, June 18, 2023

Monday - Friday

11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

In Loving Memory of our dad, grandpa & great grandpa CLARENCE DE DYCKER- PETE OREN. On Father's Day. We love and miss you. Jackie and Family

In Loving Memory of ROGER OREN on Father's Day. We love and miss you, Husband, Dad and Grandpa. Jackie, Jeff Beth, Zach and Amanda

In loving memory of our dad GARY WALTER TAYLOR on this Father's Day. You are loved and missed always. Michelle Arthur, Patience and Lonnie.

In loving memory of our dad, JIGGS STEVENSON. You are always loved and misses and our best friend. Love, Lonnie, Bill, Joe, Shauna and families

In loving memory of DENNISJON NETTLES on his Birthday. From the Lazzari Family

My dearest JIGGSY, you are not my father but the father of 4 kids, so Happy Father's Day to you and all the wonderful fathers in Heaven & Earth. I know you will have a great day because you are with all the people you love and we are all the better people because all of you fathers always walk be our side. Till later. Dee and the Stevenson Family

In loving memory of GARY MANNIX. We love and miss you dad! Love, Sheila and Paul and all your family.

In loving memory of our Dad and Gramps (BOB FELLOWS) on Father's Day. We will carry you in our hearts forever. We love & miss you so much. Your loving Family

DAD, miss you on this Father's Day. Love Always, Your Daughter, Barbara

Happy Father's Day DAD, Happy Birthday PEG (6-19) "Keep an eye on us" The Oneill's

In loving memory of HERB WILLIS on Father's Day. We love you Dad and think of you every day. We especially remember your loving smile and great sense of humor. The Willis Family

Remembering our Dads in Heaven this Father's Day, GRAMPA TOM O'CONNOR & GRAMPA DUD MALKOVICH AND OUR BROTHERS TOMMY& BOBBY O'CONNOR & JOEY MALKOVICH. You are always in our thoughts. Dan & Sharon & our Families

Missing our dad ANGELO PETRONI on his eight Father's Day in Heaven. Love you forever and always. Your Family

In loving memory of DON DAVIS on his 71st Birthday and Father's Day. We miss you with each passing day. Love Michelle, Marcus and Dawnann

Holding heartful memories of past Father's Days with our dads and grandpa's FRED TURK AND JACK STENSON. Missing you always and loving you both forever. Love, Di, John, Grandkids & Great Grandkids