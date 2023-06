Tuesday, June 13, 2023

In loving memory of the BUBLICH FAMILY- JOHN SR., MARLENE, AND JOHN JR. Love and prayers, Kathy Roper Howard and Family

In memory of my dear sister MARLENE SMITH, on her 83rd Birthday and 3 years in Heaven. I loved you all my life and I will love you and miss you until we meet again. Patsy