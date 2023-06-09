Saturday, June 10, 2023

Monday—Friday 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

Today, MIKE, we light the lady for your 64th Birthday. We miss you dearly, and love your very much. The Faulkner Family

Today, we celebrate “BIG DAN” O’GARA on his 100th Birthday. What a great celebration you will have in Heaven with mom and the rest of the family. The candles will light up the sky. You are always so loved and missed. Love, The Kids, Grand Kids and Great Grandkids!

In loving memory of my sister CHRIS DENNEHY, your stead fast love has given me a beautiful life. I know you are with me and my family. I miss playing catch with you. Love, Tish