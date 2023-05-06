Sunday, May 7, 2023

In loving memory of KATIE DOLAN. You are always in our hearts and memories. We miss you so much. All our love, Mom and Dad

In memory of PHIL SMITH. Love, Connie, Jack and Sheila

In memory of RICK THOMAS on his 11th Anniversary in Heaven. We love and miss you every day. You are forever in our hearts. Love, Mary and Kay

During this special week in May we are reminded of our Lovely Memories of PATSY and the other ladies in our lives, our moms and sisters. Ken & Family