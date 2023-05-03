Thursday, May 4, 2023

Monday - Friday

11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406)728-1221

©

In Memory of our Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa PETE OREN on his Birthday. Love and miss you. Jackie & Family

©

Missing and thinking of you Dad (THOMAS BERT CLEMO) every day since you left us four years ago. Until we see you again! Love you, Your Family

©

In loving memory of our classmate and friend COLLEEN MARIE LAVELLE. You will always be with us.