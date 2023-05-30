Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Monday - Friday

11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

©

Happy Birthday THERESA SMITH. We hope that Party in Heaven is the great celebration you deserve on your 90th Birthday. We love and miss you. Please keep watching over us. Love, Your Family

©

In loving memory of MIKE VERNOS, our classmate and our friend. You will always be a part of us. Butte Central Class pf 1971

©

In memory of MIKE VERNOS. Thanks for all the memories through the year. You will always be missed. Linda, Michele, & Nancy