Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Monday - Friday

11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

©

In loving memory to a wonderful lady VIRGINIA BUGNI on her first Anniversary who is missed by many. I missed our Wednesday and Saturday phone calls, Love, Tom, Toni, Michelle and Chris Bugni

©

In loving memory of CONOR BOYLE. He had touched countless lives in his life-time… His personality and gentle spirit will always be remembered. Loved and missed. Dennis, Dean, Candi, Chris and Kim and families

©

Dear KATHLEEN. Many years ago, you told me "Good Friends are like Angels you don't have to see them to know they are there." You have always been my best friend and my Angel. Love you always, Gayle

©

In loving memory of MARY DERZY AND BILL BENNETT. ETHEL AND JOHN POLLARD. JUDY AND PAUL DILLON & JOAN ANDERSON. Love Debbie Bennett Richards

©

Remembering CASEY BOYLE with love on his 36th Birthday. Miss you always, but even more these special days! Love, Mom & Dad, Boys and Family

©

In loving memory of GAIL TAYLOR , who we greatly miss, especially today on your Birthday. With love. Carolyn, Juan Carlos, Gina and Christie

©

Remembering our family this Memorial Day, you are always in our hearts GRAMMA KAY, GRAMPA TOM, TOMMY & BOBBY O'CONNOR, GRAMMA MARG, GRANDPA DUD, JOEY & MARGIE (BOCK ) MALKOVICH. Dan and Sharon & Our Families

©

In remembrance of our dear mothers, fathers, brothers, our children, our family and friends. "Our dear ones were called away, and have gone with the Lord to stay. Although these passings make us weep, we rejoice our loved ones rest safe in God's keep". Love and miss all of you. Your forever in our hearts and memories, from Linda and Bill

©

MARGARET McCARTHY sadly misses by your family, relatives, friends and the club

©

In memory of BURTON & EVA McMONIGLE, DELVINA HAUSER & TOMMY & BILLY CONWEELL. With Love, Lori Conwell and Chris McMonigle