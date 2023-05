Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Saturday, May 27, 2023

In memory of BOB VASECKA on his 89th Birthday in Heaven. The Lady is shining bright for you today. Love and miss you, Dad.

Happy Birthday NADIA LaTURCO, we know your celebrating with the Angels but we still miss you! Love, Lori & Cheryl from Tucson, Arizona