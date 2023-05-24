Thursday, May 25, 2023

To our mother RUTH SKAKLES on her Birthday. Dearly loves and greatly missed. Love always, Your girls

Remembering our beloved sister MARLENE SAMPLE on her Birthday today and our niece CINDY STARCEVICH on her Birthday 5-28. Many special memories remain with us. Loved and missed, Allan, Bev and Family

Dear KATHLEEN. Many years ago, you told me "Good Friends are like Angels you don't have to see them to know they are there." You have always been my best friend and my Angel. Love you always, Gayle