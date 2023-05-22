Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

In loving memory of my beautiful, kind and loving niece ALEX on her 6th Anniversary in Heaven. Not a day goes by that I don't think of your and wish you were here. I miss your beautiful smile, and sweet laugh. Until we meet again. Love you, Aunt Lynn