Remembering the 61st Anniversary of LORRAINE MICHALSKY, wife, mom and nana- very, very special mom who is dearly missed each and every day. She will never be forgotten. With Love, Jerry, JoAnn, Don, Colleen and Families

In loving memory of our Dad ED MARKOCIVH on his 12 Anniversary. Gone be never forgotten. Miss you every day. Thank you for our memories … Love your girls, Lynn, Karen, Janice and Families

In memory of PHIL DALLAS, (5-23-22) after a year of many people miss your love, acts of kindness, help with jobs and a wonderful sense of humor we know you are watching over us from Heaven. Everyone misses you deeply. With love, Linda

In memory of PERCY P. CRADDOCK, outstanding Butte Guy, educator, and friend to me and so many others. Ray Russell