Friday, May 19, 2023

In loving memory of my wonderful Husband DENNIS on our 56th Wedding Anniversary. You will always be the rock of our family. Missing you every day HENDO. Love you to the moon and back, Love Diane

In loving memory of ROSEMARY MONAHAN BRENNEMAN on her 12th Anniversary in Heaven. All the we love becomes a part of what we love. We love & miss you, The Monahan's

In loving memory of our wonderful DAD AND GRAMPS (BOB FELLOWS) on his Birthday. We love you and miss you so very much. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Your loving family

May our uncle TOM MARTIN, SR. rest in peace as we celebrate his life and legacy today. He left us with many fun and warm memories over his 90 years that we will cherish forever. All our love-Nancy, Lynn, Greg, Janie, Karen, Janice and our families.

Happy Birthday (5-17) to our dear mother ROSE MCLEAN on her Birthday in Heaven. Missing you and loving you very much. The McLean Family

In loving memory to a great and loving Mother and Grandmother on Mother's Day. THELMA RUFFATTO-HOLLINGSWORTH. We miss you MOM. Rae Carol, Eleanor, Jeff, Jerri & Dawn

Mom (JUDY PENNELL) It's been 6 years since we lost you. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Love, your Family