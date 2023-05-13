Sunday, May 14, 2023

JOAN McMANAMON, you're a very special MOM. You had a gift of bringing joy to others day by day. You had an understanding heart, a gentle thoughtful way. You will always have a place within our hearts that no one else can fill. You're the dear and special mother that we will love always. Your Family

In loving memory of TERRA GROSHELLE JAKOBSEN. Forever in our hearts. The Girls

In Loving Memory of our Mom, Grandma & Great Grandma GERALDIE DE DYCKER- MARG OREN on Mother's Day. We love and miss you. Jackie & Family

Here we go again MOM-another Mother's Day of missing you more than I already do. I think of you every day. I love and miss you mom. Love Mary Ann

In loving memory, on Mother's Day for our moms, FLORENCE HARRIS AND GERALDINE SWISHER. Also, our sisters DELORES, JUDY, JOANIE, LINDA AND CHARLETTE. Love and miss you every day. Jeanette Swisher

Happy Heavenly Mother's Day GRANDMA MARY. We are grateful & Blessed by your heart of pure gold! Love, Art, Mary, Sharon, Renee, Lesley and Family

On this special day, remembering MARY JANE RIORDAN, a great mom, gram and "Great One"!

In memory of our mother and gran-mother FRANCIS LANE & DELIA CASSERLY. From Mary Lou and Jack

Remembering MARGARET LEARY on my Mother's Day without her. "Always in my heart and on my mind." Also remembering by grandmothers, MARGARET SEYMOUR AND ELIZABETH LEARY. God blessed me with three beautiful women in my life. Jo Anne Capp

On this Mother's Day, remembering my loving mother HAZEL CAPP, my courageous sister BARBARA MAHUGH and my adoring grandmother MABEL PALAGI. May they lovingly be covered by the mantel of our Blessed Mother and rest in God's loving embrace. Jim Capp

MARY ALICE BOYLE on our 1st Mother's Day without you. We are so grateful for all the loving, caring, and nurturing you gave all of us. We love and miss you very much! Love Your Family

"In loving memories of GRANDMA JEAN on Mother's Day. We miss having you with us and our great conversations. We love you very much and know that you are with the Lord Resting in Peace. The Willis Family”

To my MOM and best friend. I wish you a Happy Mother's Day. Love and miss you Barbara

Remembering our moms this Mother's Day, GRAMMA KAY O'CONNOR AND GRAMMA MARG MALKOVICH. You are always in our thoughts and prayers

In loving memory of our very Special Mom & Grandma (LOU FELLOWS). Remembering all the love, laughter and smiles you brought into our lives. We will carry you in our hearts forever. You're loving and grateful family

In loving memory of our dear Brother and Uncle (BILL FELLOWS). You are always in our thoughts as prayers. Memories of you always make us smile and bring us comfort. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Your Loving family

Happy Mother's Day Mom (CASS) AND FLO with grateful memories of all the love and support you generously gave to all of us, always! You will be loved and miss forever.

In loving memory of ROSE KRISTMAN WUTICH 1887- 1987 Always in our hearts, Mother's Day and every day.

Happy Mother's Day to our darling mother VIRGINIA (BILLIE) DEAN. Love and miss you. Allen, Martin and Alice Dean

Happy Mother's Day to NETTIE DEAN LEHTO. Love and miss you. We are comforted knowing you are in God's good hands. Martin and Alice Dean

In loving memory of our MOM, MARCIA BARSANTI PINCH. Today we honor you for all you have given, all you have done, all that you were. Gone but not forgotten. You are loved and missed today and every day. Happy Mother's Day, Love, Mary and Your Family