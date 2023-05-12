Saturday, May 13, 2023

Monday - Friday

11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

©

Happy Birthday in Heaven to our wonderful AUNT FLO GAVIGAN. We sure miss your smiling face. Keep Watching over all of us. Your Lovin Family

©

AGNES M. FAGAN. Thinking of you. Missing you every day. Love your Family

©

WALT be sure to share those stories and that great smile with the Angels. Rest Easy. The Olsons, Tucson, Arizona

©

In loving memory of ANN WUTICH BARLOW