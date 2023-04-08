Sunday, April 9, 2023

In Loving Memory of ROGER OREN- Dad, Husband & Grandpa, GREGG OREN- Son, Brother and Uncle, MARG AND PETE OREN- Grandparents, CLARENCE AND GERALDINE DE DYCKER- Parents and Grandparents, on this Easter. We love and miss you. Jackie & Family

Happy Heavenly Easter to my parents MATT & JUNE BUCKLEY & my brother DAN BUCKLEY. Sheila

Sending hugs, kisses, and love to our Heavenly Easter Angels, GRANDMA MARY & BERKLIE MAE! Love Art, Mary, Sharon, Renee, Lesley & Families

Honoring our parents this spring, MADALINE & MURVINE. Birthdays 3/10-MOM, 108 YRS, 3/29-DAD, 115 YRS. They left us 4/9-Mom, 27 yrs, 5/10-Dad, 23 yrs. Thinking of you always. Happy Easter! Love, The Flemmings, The Fishers & The Welters

In loving memory of all my friends, BILL HERBOLICH, TREVOR SAYLOR, KATE, CHARLES, DON & D.J. SMOLLACK. BILL & MARG HEBOLICH, GEN & RONDALL BRADY, BENNY FRIEZ & CHARLOTTE CONVERSE. Missed so much every day and holidays are not the same without you. Love and missed, Donna & Family

In loving memory of my wonderful husband BILL HERBOLICH. I know a light is shining on you on this special day & you are in good hands. Love and miss you so much. Love, Donna & Kids

Happy Easter to all of our loved ones who are no longer with us. You are forever in our hearts and we treasure the happy memories you left behind. Love, Carol, Lisa, Justin, Cassie, Kason, Rylan, Sheri, Don, Sean, Brenna, Brian, Christie, Gabe and Abby

ANNALYN HALVORSEN, Easter Blessings to you, our beautiful ray of sunshine. We cherish our happy memories of you in the past on this holiday. You would laugh with glee as you found the hidden eggs. We Love, Love, Love You! Gramma Nancy and all our Family