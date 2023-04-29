Sunday, April 30, 2023

Remembering JANICE BOYLE SPEAR on her Birthday. We miss you. Love, Michelle Boyle Mammini and Family

In memory of JANICE SPEAR on her special day. Missed but not forgotten. Always in our hearts and prayers. From, Frank, Todd, Heather, Michelle and families

In memory of our dear cousin PATSY DENNEHY FABATZ, our thoughts and prayers are with your family as they mourn their great loss. John Kelly, Dan and Jan Kelly, Mary Ann and Jim Blasen, Patti and Steve Miller

SHARON CARLYON 66 years ago we stood at the Alter vowing to become one, that we did. We lost our lady after 57 yrs. but we are Husband and Wife forever! The Carlyons