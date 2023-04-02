Monday, April 3, 2023

With fond memories of "SLY JIM" SULLIVAN on his 6th Anniversary. Seasons come and seasons go, but the tyranny and turbulence remain. How we envy your serenity. Dan and Family

In loving memory of our beloved sister-in-law PEGGY SUTEY on her 1st Anniversary in Heaven. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Love & missed. Alan and Bev

