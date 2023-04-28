Saturday, April 29, 2023

Monday - Friday

In memory of SHAWN MILLAR on his 3rd Anniversary in Heaven. I miss you every day. I love you, Colleen

"TOMMY" On your 5th Anniversary. We miss you & will love you forever. May god Bless. Your Family

In loving memory of JACK RITTER on his 80th Birthday. Wish you were here to celebrate with us. All the wonderful memories of the life you gave us will be in our hearts forever. Happy Birthday "Dad", we love you!! Janie-Mark, Mike, Steve, Melissa and Families

Remembering my brother, JACK on his Birthday. He's always near, forever dear to all who loved him. Love Always, Mickie and Family