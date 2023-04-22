11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406)728-1221

Our Mom- BEVERLY JANE EUBANKS MURPHY February 18 1944 - April 23, 2022. Our minds still talk to you, our hearts still look for you. Meet us at midnight in the forest of our dreams, we make a fire and count the stars that shimmer above the trees. Our love for you is always and forever. Dan, Joey, and Joe. "Memories Eternal"