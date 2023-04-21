Saturday, April 22, 2023

In loving memory of my Grandma JULIA "GA" STEFANICH on her 27th Anniversary. Love and miss you, Dana

In memory of DARLENE OVERMAN. Our thoughts are with the family. Love, Vee Townsend and Shirley Niemi

In memory of HOWARD STONE on his 11th Anniversary in Heaven. You are remembered in our daily prayers. Never forgotten and truly missed. Deb, Bob, Den, Mom and Family