Sunday, April 16, 2023

Monday - Friday

11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406)728-1221

©

To our dear MOM (SHEILA CUTLER). Prayer for the Eternal Rest: Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. On your 5th Anniversary in Heaven, you are in our daily thoughts and prayers. We love and miss you. Love, Stacey, Katie, Corey, and Mark

©

In loving memory of NANCY (FOLEY) MCLAUGHLIN on her 1st Birthday in Heaven. Oh, to have you throw a birthday bash one more time. Watch over us. Miss and love you “The Crew”.