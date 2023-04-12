Thursday, April 13, 2023

Monday - Friday

In loving memory of our Aunt KATIE FISHER on her 5th Anniversary in Heaven. Love your Family

HARP, you were one of buttes finest people. Thank you for years of friendship. Bob and Yvonne Leipheimer

DAD- enjoy your new life with Esther, Michelle, Dave and Jimmy. We'll all be together again someday. Until then, all our love ...Your Family