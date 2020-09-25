Norma Jean Millhon, 89

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 16, 1930-Sept. 24, 2020

Norma Jean Millhon passed away on September 24, 2020, at Pioneer Care and Rehab. Norma was born on November 16, 1930, to Marjorie and Bryan Flickinger, in Gettysburg, South Dakota. She moved to Dillon, Montana, in 1942.

She graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1952. She then went to nursing school in Havre, Montana, as a practical nurse. She moved to Salt Lake, where she worked in nursing homes. While in Salt Lake she met Louis Millhon and they married on August 13, 1953. They moved to Dillon Montana, where she became a mother and a housewife. She helped with Louis’s auctions and their sporting goods store, Flick’s Fly’s.

After Louis’s death, Norma moved into Bicentennial Apartments, where she met George Heaney. She lived there for the next nine years, at which time she went into the nursing home in Dillon.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Bryan and Marjorie Flickinger of Dillon; her husband, Louis Millhon of Dillon; her son, Gary Millhon of Joplin, Missouri; and her son-in-law, Howard Gaines of Dillon, Montana.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Gaines of Dillon; her sister, Mildred McConell of St. Helens, Oregon; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Norma will always be remembered for her sweet smiles and warm embrace. There is a visitation scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Brundage Funeral Home, with a funeral service following on October 1, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. A guestbook is available online at www.brundagefuneralhome.com.