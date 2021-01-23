Norma Gail Otten, 93

Dec. 31, 1927-Jan. 15, 2021

Norma was born Dec. 31, 1927, in Lewistown, Montana, to Vera Todd and William Melton. She was the youngest of six children and her mother passed away when Norma was only four years old. The six Melton siblings were raised by their Grandmother Blanche Todd, first on a farm near Square Butte and later, in Lewistown. Norma often spoke fondly of her Grandmother's ability to make every child in her care feel loved in such a large family. Norma attended school in Square Butte and Lewistown, graduating from Fergus County High School in 1945. During high school, Norma spent time on the Musselshell River at the home of her lifelong friend, June Roberts Tripp. After high school, she worked at several stores in Billings and Lewistown, including the Bon Ton and Hart-Albin.