Norine Evelyn Goddard, 87

June 1, 1935 – May 22, 2023

DEER LODGE - Norine Evelyn Goddard, age 87, of Deer Lodge, Montana, passed away at Continental Care in Butte on May 22, 2023. Norine was born in Chadron, NE, on June 1, 1935. She was the third of four children born to Walter and Mary Munkres. The family moved to a farm in the Deer Lodge valley when she was in first grade. She attended school at St. Mary's Academy and Powell County High, plus one year of high school in California.

Norine married Don Goddard when she was 17 years old. They had three children, Tom, Jan, and Dawn. Family life involved a lot of team work to allow Norine to attend four years of college at MSU to become a registered nurse. After gaining work experience, she took advantage of an opportunity for more schooling to specialize in psychiatric nursing. This was her fondest area to work.

Norine was a member of the Immaculate Conception parish in Deer Lodge.

Her husband, Don preceded her in death in 2003; plus a daughter, Mary, age 2, in 1957, as well as her parents; brothers: Melvin and Harold Munkres; in-laws: Floyd and Barbara Goddard, Chet and John Goddard, Jody Fink, Helen Irey and numerous nieces and nephews.

Survivors include children: Tom (Dana) Goddard, Dawn Goddard, Jan (Bill) Alexander; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen (Al) Kinney; brother-in-law, Mick Goddard; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Shields, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date.

Memorials in honor of Norine are suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Deer Lodge, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

