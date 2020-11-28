Nick Richard Kravas, 68

April 11, 1952-Nov. 24, 2020
Nick Richard Kravas, better known by his friends as Rick, passed away at the age of 68, on Nov. 24, 2020, after a battle with brain cancer. He was born on April 11, 1952, in Great Falls to Audrey Nielsen and Michael Kravas, both of whom preceded him in death.
He grew up in Havre, Detroit, and Great Falls, where he graduated from high school in 1972. In 1978, he graduated from the University of Montana. He was an administrator for the Butte School District as director of Auxiliary Services managing the Hot Lunch Program and Purchasing Department. He retired in 2006 and moved to Helena, where he resided to the present.
Rick had a passion for cars and electronics. He knew everything about any changes made in vehicles from year to year and frequently purchased new cars. He also kept up with all the latest electronics on the market. What a source of information! If you had a question more than likely Rick had the answer. He always enjoyed being on the go and traveled much of the world. He was a great guy as evidenced by his many friends. He enjoyed a good joke and better yet a good laugh.
He married Laura Ramirez Kravas on March 20, 2020. She brought to the marriage two surviving stepsons, Juan and Felipe Turbay. Also surviving Rick are half siblings, Cheryl Avery, John Kravas, Darlene Fischer, and Micheal Kravas. His former wife, Cyd Grovenstein, and many loving and supportive friends also mourn his death.
Special acknowledgment to the staffs at Park Place in Great Falls, Apple Cooney and St. Peter's Hospice for their compassionate care of Rick.
In accordance with his wishes, a scattering of his ashes will be at a later date.
