Nov. 12, 1969-Oct. 8, 2020

Neil Ray Ouellette, 50, left this world on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born November 12, 1969, in Butte, Montana, the son of Eugene G. and A. Gail (Smeltzer) Ouellette.

Neil attended Webster-Garfield, West Junior High, and graduated from Butte High School, class of 1987. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and was stationed at Twenty-Nine Palms, until he deployed for Iraq, in Operation Desert Storm. He received several medals, badges, and commendations. He also endured many losses in combat and struggled to recover from friendly fire and PTSD. After being honorably discharged from active duty, he continued with his military career by joining the Reserves.

He later moved to St. Louis, where he owned a successful landscaping and contracting business, where he had the opportunity to tackle new problems all the time, moving from one challenge to the next. Everything intrigued him. He was what you might call a tinkerer growing up.