Jan. 7, 1933-Nov. 6, 2020
Neil Neary, 87 years old, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 6, 2020 with natural causes and his son Leo at his beside.
Neil was the third child of 11, born on Jan. 7, 1933 to William and Lucy Neary, of Walkerville. He attended Sherman Elementary School and then went to work with the Anaconda Company, at the age of 15. Then at the age of 18 he joined the US Army and served from 1951-1954. Upon his return from the Army, he again went to work for the Anaconda Company as a miner, then was accepted into an apprenticeship as a carpenter, which he worked as until his retirement in 1983.
Neil was married to Iris Hibbs and they had three wonderful children, a daughter Debbie Duffy, son Neil Jr., and Leo. They divorced when the children were in their teens. He later married Linda Bunker and they were married 46 years, before her passing in September of 2018. She had a son Johnny, and he left them a granddaughter Daelyn Joy of Pendleton, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by both wives, a stepson, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, two grandsons, his parents and five sisters and two brothers.
He leaves behind his daughter, Debbie; grandson, Jason; son, Neil and daughters, Jodi and Sarah; son, Leo and grandson Christian Neary; and his two sisters, Mary Berg, of Walkerville and Helen Denton of Butte; brother, Dean and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Neil was totally dedicated to the American Legion for the past 65 years. He held all local offices and was the Commander of Silver Bow Post #1, 1962-63 and 1980-81. He was instrumental in seeing that a Korean Memorial would be built at Stodden Park. He was also involved in moving the Soldier Memorial from Butte High to Stodden Park. He was the Legion Drum and Bugle Corps commander from 1962 until its demise. He was the Legion House manager at Post #1 in all previous locations up to the current Legion Hall. Neil was a paid up life member of the American Legion, Legion 4048, VFW and DAV.
Neil ran for the state Senate in 1958-59, was unsuccessful but made his father proud, to give it a try. Neil along with his wife Linda served consecutive years as the State of Montana Commander of the American Legion, 2005-2006 and Linda as the State of Montana Legion Ladies Auxiliary President, 2004-05.
Neil's last honor was given to him last year, by Congressman Gianforte. He was recognized for his many years of dedication and devotion to his state and community.
Funeral services are pending at Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Viewing will be Thursday at noon, followed by a service at 1 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Mountain View Cemetery with full Military Honors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are mandatory at both the funeral and graveside services.
