Jan. 7, 1933-Nov. 6, 2020

Neil Neary, 87 years old, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 6, 2020 with natural causes and his son Leo at his beside.

Neil was the third child of 11, born on Jan. 7, 1933 to William and Lucy Neary, of Walkerville. He attended Sherman Elementary School and then went to work with the Anaconda Company, at the age of 15. Then at the age of 18 he joined the US Army and served from 1951-1954. Upon his return from the Army, he again went to work for the Anaconda Company as a miner, then was accepted into an apprenticeship as a carpenter, which he worked as until his retirement in 1983.

Neil was married to Iris Hibbs and they had three wonderful children, a daughter Debbie Duffy, son Neil Jr., and Leo. They divorced when the children were in their teens. He later married Linda Bunker and they were married 46 years, before her passing in September of 2018. She had a son Johnny, and he left them a granddaughter Daelyn Joy of Pendleton, Oregon.

He was preceded in death by both wives, a stepson, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, two grandsons, his parents and five sisters and two brothers.