Nathaniel Alexander Montoya

October 31, 1985 - April 30, 2023

Nathaniel Alexander Montoya "Alex," passed away unexpectedly April 30, 2023, in Olympia Washington due to a senseless act of violence. He was 37 years old and was stolen from us too soon. His family and friends are deeply saddened by his sudden passing.

Alex came into this world October 31,1985, a blessing to Shauna Montoya and Glenn Tracy Fontaine. He was born and raised in Butte, MT and Olympia, WA. He attended kindergarten through twelfth grade in Olympia and attended Capital High School and graduated from New Market High School. Alex is a man of many talents and is experienced in many trades. He takes great pride in his work and loves learning and always challenges himself to perfect his abilities and do a good job. He is well respected in his work and was employed with HD Fowler at the time of his passing.

Alex loves to skateboard. He learned from a young age and continues to ride to this day. For over 20 years skating the streets of Olympia, he knows the city like his handprint. He now soars across the universe and ollies from cloud to cloud.

Throughout his life Alex has had an incredible artistic talent, teaching himself how to draw, paint, play guitar, violin, mandolin and harmonica at a young age. Music comes ever so naturally to him. His soul finds comfort and peace in music and his intention has always been to spread happiness to all through music. He lives his life like a melody, a bee bop on the street, a smooth rhythm that gives you a reason to tap your feet. He is a wonderful performer who thrives with an audience and is a well-respected musician and poet.

People love Alex's raw energy, talent and incredible sense of humor. He is kind, sympathetic, loving, compassionate and a bright light to everyone whom he meets. Alex is highly intelligent and expresses himself vibrantly through music, humor and numerous philosophical ideas. Ever a jester, meticulous muse, an embellishing over indulger, living life on the leading edge, solidifying one message. The message of love.

True peace washes over Alex while spending time with his son. They share many adventures including fishing, camping and watching their favorite movies. Alex cares deeply for his family, friends and the world around him.

Alex is survived by his mother and father: Shauna Montoya and George Homer; father and mother: Glenn Tracy and Kathy Fontaine; only son, Jude; sisters: Sarah Montoya, Emily Montoya, Lauren Fontaine and Kylie Fontaine; niece, Ryleigh; nephew, Cohen; grandmother, Mary-Joy (Joey) Hocking Spadoni; grandfather and grandmother: Joe and Vicky Montoya; aunts and uncles: Tim and Gina Downes, Linda Montoya, Kelly Morrison, Rochelle and Mike Haynie, Shannon Montoya, Jolyne Montoya, Debbie Sullivan, Vicky Stevenson, Sunday Flatt, Rexanna Fontaine, Esther Fontaine, Beatrice Fontaine, Donna and Lauren Lagimodiere, Geraldine McNeil and Barbara Homer; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Ralph (Hocky) Hocking, Mary Manza Hocking; great-auntie, Laura Manza; great-grandparents: Juan and Victoria Montoya; grandparents: Eldon Clark Fontaine and Bonnie Schelin Niblett; cousins: Natallya Stephenson, Perry Schelin and Austin Tapia.

Alex plays music that the wind whispers in his ear and will continue to always share that with us all, forever. His message and essence we will find in every musical note and every philosophical moment that happens our way. He is the sunrise and the sunset, he is the cool breeze dancing in the trees, the beautiful flowers, and the singing birds. We will remember to take the time to stop and feel him in all that surrounds us. He is a beautiful person inside and out and will be greatly missed by all that were so lucky to have known him. Until we meet again "Here's looking at you kid". You are loved. We will always remember your infectious laugh and beautiful smile.

In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me Account has been set up by Tim and Gina Downes on behalf of Shauna Montoya to care for Alex's 13-year-old son and his sister Emily. Link https://gofund.me/8f147270

A private Mass for the family will take place at St. Michael Church in Olympia, WA.

A Celebration of Alex's life will take place at the Eagles Club Ballroom in Olympia, WA, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life is open to family, friends and the community.