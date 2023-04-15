June 27, 1937 – April 11, 2023

Mrs. Nancy (Gibson) Zigrang passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 11, 2023. Nancy was born June 27, 1937 in Butte, Montana the daughter of Harry and Madeline Gibson.Nancy graduated from Butte Central in 1955. Shortly after graduating, Nancy married Harold “Zig” Zigrang at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She waitressed at the Top Deck for over 20 years before switching career paths and working for the state as an in-home trainer for adults with developmental disabilities helping them learn to care for themselves and manage a household. Nancy retired in 1999 with the hopes of spending as much time as she could with family and friends. During retirement they took time to enjoy traveling and following their grandkids around the country.

Nancy had a passion for being around people which lead to years spent in her Tuesday night bowling league, her various club groups such as the “Hookers” crocheting group, and years of various craft projects. She was an avid sewer when her children were young making dresses, coats, and even Barbie and Ken doll clothes to keep up with the latest fashions.Nancy had an extensive amount of family and friends and will always be remembered for a warm smile. She was known for making someone feel welcome whether she had just met them or if they've been in her life for decades. At any get together she made certain everyone had a drink and a plate full of food. Nancy's favorite moments spent during family events, at the McQueen Club, buying shots of Tequila and ensuring everyone old enough took one with her. Yes, Nancy, after the family was informed of your passing, we had a shot of Jose Cuervo in your honor.

Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Zig; her parents; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Laina and John Zigrang; her granddaughter, Kelsey Patterson; her siblings and in-laws: Winnie and Rody Holman, Jack Hogan, Bill and Shirley Gibson, Hoot Gibson, Louie and Mary Lou Mansanti, and Florance Alden, and relatives and friends too many to mention.

Nancy is survived by her children and their spouses: Kathy Jo Zigrang, Laurie and Mike White, David Zigrang and Skye Lopez, Lynn and Tim McLean, and Shelley and Dan Patterson; her grandchildren and their spouses: John (Ashley) McLean, Nicholas (Chelsea) Zellner, Cori (AJ) Turkington, Tyler Patterson, Monica (Chris) Carlson, Dallas Patterson, and Cassidy (Tyler) Leary; her great-grandchildren: Monea, Gabrielle, Hayleigh, Delainey, Abbie, Alden, Briar, and Weston. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pat Gibson; brother-in-law, Rich Alden; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Roy and Pilar Zigrang; sister-in-law, June Zigrang; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Nancy was cremated and services will be postponed until early summer to provide opportunity for loved ones to gather. The family will provide details as planning is finalized through an additional announcement.

Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.