Nancy Kenny, 76

July 20, 1944-Dec. 6, 2020
Nancy J. Kenny, 76, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, in Deer Lodge. She was born July 20, 1944, to Joseph and Izetta (Myers) DeMarois in Anaconda, where she attended grade school and graduated from Anaconda High School.
She met her husband, Jack, of Anaconda, in Helena, in 1976, and they married Jan. 20, 1979, in Anaconda, where they lived until June of 1990, when they moved to the Deer Lodge Valley.
Nancy worked in the Deer Lodge school system as a paraprofessional teacher's aide and at the Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Nancy loved to sew and make quilts for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jack and Nancy enjoyed dancing and following the Old Time Fiddlers throughout Montana. They also enjoyed following their grandsons to the rodeos watching them bull ride. They also enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends. Nancy had such a big heart and loved lending a helping hand to friends and family during weddings and gatherings.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ivan (Snooks) DeMarois; and son, Walter I. Fadness.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; daughters, Tonna O'Neill (Greg) of Boulder, MT, Jodi Ann DeMers (Banner) of Jefferson City, MT. Grandchildren, Lathe Fadness (Shelby), Sage Fadness, Myle O'Neill, Rosin O'Neill, Heston O'Neill, all of Boulder, Jubal DeMers, Talon DeMers, and Tyrel DeMers of Jefferson City. Great-grandchildren, Hadley Fadness, and Mylo Fadness of Boulder. Brothers, Bob DeMarois Chico, California, and Tom DeMarois of Anaconda; and many nieces and nephews, who she dearly loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice.
Services will be held at a later date.
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Nancy's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
