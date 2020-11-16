Nancy Jean (Kindt) Wills, 85

Oct. 22, 1935-Nov. 11, 2020

Nancy Jean Wills, lifelong resident of Butte, MT, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, while wintering in Gig Harbor, Washington. She was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Butte, MT, to Ernest and Florence (Smet) Kindt. She attended Catholic schools in Butte and graduated from Girls' Central High School.

On July 6, 1957, Mom married the love of her life, Dick Wills, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. That was the beginning of a beautiful 25-year marriage, that ended much too soon when Dad suddenly passed away on Oct. 20, 1982. From their love story they welcomed us, their five daughters, Julie, Christie, Margie, Lori and Susie.

During most our childhood, Mom was home raising us, a job she was meant to do. Later, she spent years working for the phone company and retired from Butte Park Royal Nursing Home. Mom's interests included crocheting, sewing, painting, gardening, and decorating for the holidays. She spent many enjoyable summers with her family at Canyon Ferry Lake. One of her favorite pastimes was introducing her grandchildren to classic movies.