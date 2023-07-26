Nancy Beninger Kitchin

November 11, 1952 – July 7, 2023

Nancy was born to Elmer and Mildred Beninger on November 11, 1952 and passed away on July 7, 2023. She attended local schools and graduated from Anaconda High School. After graduation, she married Gerald Kitchin and together they had two children, Theresa and William (Bill).

Nancy worked at the Anaconda Hospital where she met Noreen McEvoy. They became fast friends with a friendship lasting over 50 years. Nancy also worked at Galen and the Anaconda Nursing Home, both as an aide and in the Activity Department. She retired in 2018 from Montana State Hospital where she met Mary Andrioli and Carol Prescar, who became lifelong friends. She cherished her time with her friends. Nancy loved playing cards and dominos with her friends, especially Jackie Niland. Nancy was a devoted member of the Anaconda Catholic Community.

Nancy and Gerry always hoped for grandchildren and in 2019, they were finally blessed with their grandson, Riley, who Nancy cherished every moment she spent with him.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents: Elmer and Mildred Beninger; sisters: Pat McCumber and Jeanne Corr; brother, Bill Beninger, mother and father-in-law: Lorranie and Lloyd Kitchin; niece, Dawn Corr and nephew, Mike Corr.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gerry; daughter, Theresa; son, Bill (Megan) and grandson, Riley Kitchin; brother, Rex (Pam) Beninger; nieces: Pat (Larry) Henke and Michele (Gary) Justice, as well as numerous cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Anaconda Community Hospital, Mary Andrioli, Carol Prescar and Jackie Niland for taking care of Nancy as long as they could.

A funeral Mass for Nancy will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 West Pennsylvania St., Anaconda, MT 59711. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to the Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow the Mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery, W. 5th St., Anaconda, MT. A luncheon will follow the graveside service in the Hunthausen Center of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Please visit longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Nancy.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Nancy and her family.