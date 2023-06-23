Myrna R. Chamberlin

WHITEFISH - Myrna lived! Her calling as a nurse, her family, and her love for creativity and the outdoors all marked how she spent her life. Myrna was born in Livingston but moved to the small town of Ramsay, Montana with her mother and father (Agnes Evelyn and A D Chamberlin) and her two brothers (Albert and Bob) in 1953 and it was there she spent her early life. She attended Butte High and graduated in 1961. Myrna began her work in the field of nursing at St. James Hospital in Butte at age 14 as a nurse's aide under the direction of the nuns. She attended Carroll College in Helena for her undergraduate degree and completed her masters in nursing at MSU in Bozeman in 1967. Myrna met Bill Yunck in graduate school, and they were married in 1966. Together they had two children, Tami and Billy. The family moved to Whitefish, Montana in 1986. Myrna and Bill divorced in 1991.

Myrna was passionate about nursing and continued her career after her children were born and throughout her life all over Montana. She worked at Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, St. Vincent's in Billings, Cut Bank Hospital, North Valley Hospital in Whitefish and Kalispell Regional Hospital. During her life Myrna worked in pediatrics, geriatrics, administration and as a professor of nursing at Flathead Valley Community College as a satellite campus for MSU. Later in her life Myrna met John Feldt. They were to become life partners and enjoyed many, many, happy years together. Myrna enjoyed biking. She rode the TOSRV (tour of the Swan River Valley) five times, bike toured in Vermont and Ireland, biked the San Juan Islands and rode Seattle to Portland. Sea kayaking was also a much-loved activity. She frequented all of Flathead Valley's local lakes on her kayak as well as venturing to the Missouri River and the San Juan Islands. Myrna had adventures while skiing, hiking and camping. She excelled at arranging flowers, dancing, cooking, painting and playing with children. She loved making costumes and dressing up on Halloween. She also delighted in going out to eat, having parties and spending time with her friends and family. Myrna will be dearly missed.

Myrna is survived by her partner, John Feldt; her brothers: Albert and Bob Chamberlin; her daughter, Tami Yunck; her son, Billy Yunck, and her three grandchildren as well as nieces, a nephew, cousins and a large community of friends.

Myrna's celebration of life will be held in the fall. Date, location and time to be announced.

