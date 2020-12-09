Myrna McCulloch, 84

Sept. 24,1936-Nov. 27, 2020
Myrna McCulloch, the daughter of Herbert and Hazel (Worden) McCulloch, was born in Butte, Montana, on Sept. 24, 1936. She attended local schools and graduated from Butte High School in 1954.
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Montana. Her teaching career began in Butte, and then off to California she went. While teaching in the San Francisco Bay area, she attended San Jose State, where she earned her Masters Degree in supervision and administration.
She loved to travel. Teaching for the Army in Germany and France gave her that opportunity. Upon returning to the states, she accepted the position of reading consultant for the textbook company Houghton Mifflin. This also kept her traveling around the USA, which she loved to do.
Returning to Montana, she continued her teaching career. Moving to Missoula, she became principal of the Florence-Carlton school District. After a few years there, she accepted a principal position in Helena. She was also on the state kindergarten committee.
She retired in 1986 and moved back to Butte, where she could spend time with her aging mother. Even after retiring she taught a night course in English at Montana Tech. Other than traveling, she loved her animals — from dogs to horses.
An avid reader, she read everything from informative articles to history and especially mystery books. Music played an important part of her life. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. But her favorite was her cello, which she played with the Helena Symphony.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an older sister, Wanda; and a still born baby brother. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Suydam of Hemet, California; and her nephew, Sean Suydam of Chula Vista, California.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Donations to a charity of choice.
