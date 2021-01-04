Feb. 9, 1935-Dec. 24, 2020

Our Dad, Milo Wayne Aasved, 85, died suddenly on Dec. 24, 2020, in Helena, MT. He blessed his family until the end of his life with his smile, hugs, and funny stories. Milo was born to Wayne and Delia Aasved on Feb. 9, 1935, at home in Plentywood, MT. In 1936, he and his family moved to Butte, MT, where he had fond memories of his youth, a close extended Norwegian family, and attending Gold Hill Lutheran Church. In 1954, he was introduced to Hazel Mae Parsons and they remained high school sweethearts. Dad graduated from Butte High School in 1954 and then worked for the Anaconda Company in the mines. Milo and Hazel were married on Aug. 11, 1956, at Gold Hill Lutheran Church. They were an example of true love, companionship, and he treasured his wedding vows to the end. While living in Butte, they were blessed with the birth of Christy in 1958 and Craig in 1961. In October of 1962, he graduated from the Montana Highway Patrol Academy and was stationed in Lewistown. He was proud of his badge 234, loved Lewistown, the community, and felt privileged to raise his family there. He was thrilled to be blessed with the birth of Connie in 1966 and Curt in 1967 and was very proud of his four C's. He retired from the Highway Patrol in 1984 and purchased The Cinderella Shoe Store on Main St. Dad closed the store in 1994. He was skilled as a carpenter, electrician, plumber, landscaper, and general handy-man.