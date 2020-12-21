Mildred Meyer, 80

April 14, 1940-Dec. 5, 2020
God has called our beautiful momma home. Mildred A. Meyer, 80 years old, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020, with family members at her side, at St. Vincent Hospital, in Billings, MT.
She was born to the late Arthur and Grace Hopkins on April 14, 1940, in Pasa Roble, California. Millie married the late John Borden in 1961, they had three children, John E Borden, of Shepherd, MT; V. Ardell Bessler, of Laurel, MT; and Betty (Breezy) L. Buccola, of Clackamas, Oregon.
She then married the late Skip Meyer in 1974. They have six grandchildren, Brandy R. Walker, S. Craig Nolan, Wally C. Crosby, Michelle N. Nolan, Odis D. Crosby, and Jamee E. Borden. They have eight great-grandchildren, Raelin, Gavin, Wyatt, Jaxon, Bailey, Gabriel, Lorna, and Stella.
Mom enjoyed the outdoor life to its fullest, including fishing and hunting. She enjoyed bowling, golf, and ceramics. It is probably safe to say that every friend or family member has probably seen or received something that she has made in ceramics. Her favorite hobby, that seemed to always keep her busy, were her puzzles that she could share with her entire family.
Our mom worked at Barclay II for 37 years, where she made lifelong friends and loved her coworkers like they were family. She finally retired this last March, under protest, and moved to Billings, MT, to be closer to her children.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Club Moderne, 801 E Park Ave., Anaconda, MT.
Due to the pandemic guidelines, if you do not feel safe to attend, or you are not feeling well, please send condolences our way, as the family would still love to hear from you.
