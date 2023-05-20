Mildred Flora "Millie" Brown

April 9, 2023 - May 6, 2023

Mildred Flora "Millie" Brown passed away in Forsyth, MT on May 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She celebrated her 95th birthday on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Millie was born in Froid, Montana to Ellery and Agnes Joy Young Sorensen and was the oldest of five children. Her early years were spent near Froid. Her family moved to New Deal where her father worked building Fort Peck Dam. The family later moved to Neihart, Montana where Millie finished her elementary school years, and in 1942 the family moved to Great Falls.

Millie attended Great Falls High School and graduated in 1946. She attended the College of Education (now University of Providence) in Great Falls from 1947 to 1949. Millie also worked at the Great Falls Public Library from 1946 to 1954. During this time she volunteered at the Columbus School of Nursing library.

Millie met Frank Morgan Brown while in high school. On January 13, 1954, Millie and Frank were married at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Miles City, Montana. This union lasted nearly 57 years. Frank was employed by the Montana Highway Patrol and stationed in Forsyth, Montana. While in Forsyth, Millie worked for Cornwell's Hardware Store. Two of their daughters were born while in Forsyth, Claudia Morgan in 1955 and Jennifer Anne in 1959.

Millie, Frank, and their two daughters moved to Dillon in 1962 where Frank began his new position with the Montana Highway Patrol. Millie worked as an Eligibility Technician for the State of Montana from 1963 to 1993. Their third daughter, Mary Elizabeth, was born in Dillon in 1968.

Upon retirement, Millie and three friends were instrumental in establishing the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry. She served as President of the Food Pantry, retiring from that position in May 2015, continuing to volunteer.

Millie was a member of St. James Episcopal Church teaching Sunday School, Confirmation classes, Lay Eucharistic Ministry, and serving on the Vestry and the Altar Guild.

Millie enjoyed bowling, playing cards, coffee with the girls, shopping for cute shoes, following her children's and grandchildren's activities, traveling, and going on long drives with Frank.

Millie returned to Forsyth in August of 2017 to be near family in her later years. Millie was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 2011; her grandsons, Nicholas Kajin in 1995, and Joshua Jourdonnais in 1996; and great-grandson, Corbin Kenison in 2013; sisters and brothers-in-law: Norma and Hank Armstrong; Wilma and Jim Skinner; and brother and sister-in-law: Alvin and Marge Sorensen.

Millie is survived by her daughters: Claudia (Al) Kajin, Forsyth; Jennifer Allen (Al Brule), Helena; Mary Beth (Scott) Jourdonnais, Missoula; grandchildren: Christopher (Jessa) Kajin; Leslie (Shane) Weiler; Adrienne Kenison; Jeff (Kalli) Allen; Nathanael Jourdonnais; Gabriel Jourdonnais; and Hannah Jourdonnais; great-grandchildren: Aiden and Nicholas Kenison; Olivia and Hadley Allen; Bridger Weiler; and brother, Leonard (Brenda) Sorensen, Bozeman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Millie's life will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 203 East Glendale, Dillon, Montana on June 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon. A reception will follow the service at the St. James Guild Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1374, Dillon, MT 59725, or Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, 131 East Helena Street, Dillon, MT 59725, or a charity of your choice.