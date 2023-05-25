Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mike Henrich

July 6, 1953 - May 21, 2023

Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Mike Henrich was born in Butte, MT on July 6, 1953 and unexpectedly passed away May 21, 2023. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kirsten Henrich; father, Jim Henrich; grandmother, Georgia O'Donnell; aunt, Virginia Macumber; uncle, Neil Macumber and nephew, Brian Henrich. He is survived by his wife, Julie (Petroni) Henrich; sons: Michael and Eric; mother, LaVerne; daughter-in-law, Laura Henrich; grandchildren: Emerson and Brynn Henrich; siblings: Gary, David, Cindy Ruffner, Lisa Henrich, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mike graduated from Butte High in 1971, after which he attended University of Montana. His career path began at the Safeway Warehouse and later moved to Bert Mooney Airport. At the airport he wore many hats; security and law enforcement, snow removal, fire watch and suppression, and facility maintenance. He retired from Bert Mooney Airport in 2014, after 30 years of service, to follow his life's passions.

First and foremost, Mike was deeply committed to helping people; family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances alike. Nearly anyone who met him was instantly a friend and someone he would lend a helping hand to in nearly every aspect of life. His helpful personality was personified with his over 40 year commitment to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, where he formed lasting personal bonds with several young men. He was also named the State of Montana's Big Brother of the Year twice during his time with the organization.

In his free time, Mike enjoyed several outdoor activities, from hunting and fishing, to hiking, camping, skiing, golfing, spending time at the family summer home in the Jefferson Valley and nature photography. In recent years, Mike found a new love and passion in life, his granddaughters. He loved Emerson and Brynn more than life itself and took to being "Papa" like a fish in water. He was very proud of his new title, taking every chance he could to spoil them.

Mike will surely be missed and his lasting impact throughout the community will be felt for years to come.

Funeral services will be held in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home on Thursday June 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with luncheon to follow. In lieu of gifts, the family cordially asks that donations be made in his name to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Butte and/or be genuinely selfless and honor his name by paying good deeds forward. If he ever aided you in any form or fashion, please do someone else a kindness and lend a helping hand. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.